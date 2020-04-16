Waitsburg City Council certified results Wednesday from the election early this month.
Five new votes were counted and results remain unchanged, according to City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe.
Mayor Marty Dunn was reelected with 225 votes out of a total of 323 votes cast.
Dunn retained the seat over challenger Debra Callahan. All of the seats for City Council positions were uncontested.
Voters reelected two incumbent Council members. Kevin House received the most votes totaling 254, and Jim Romine received 245 votes.
Both to rejoin Council after a few years away are Karl Newell, who received 237 votes and Karen Gregutt, who received 236 votes.
David Paxton received 224 votes and will join Waitsburg City Council for the first time.