Levee repairs began Wednesday on eroded sections of the Waitsburg Levee System located on the Touchet River.
Near-record flooding in early February caused erosion damage to the levee.
The $1.5 million project will restore the infrastructure to pre-flood conditions, though a flood mitigation study conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District is still underway, said Randy Hinchliffe, Waitsburg city administrator.
"There will still be needed repairs going forward that we are hopefully going to identify and complete through our flood mitigation study being done by the Army Corps of Engineers," he said.
“There is an additional levee along the Touchet River that basically needs (to be) rebuilt that was the main cause of flooding in February, but the city doesn’t have access or maintenance rights to it and will most likely be our main focus once we get to the construction phase of the mitigation work with the USACE,” Hinchliffe said.
Repairs that began this week under contractor Northbank Civil and Marine Inc. will focus on six locations along the levee from Willard Street to the wastewater treatment plant at the western city limits, Hinchliffe said. The bulk of the work will be at the levee's upper end, where a corner was washed out from the flooding.
The six sites total about 2,585 feet long and were identified and reported by a post-flood inspection team, a news release stated.
“Planned repairs involve reestablishing riverside slopes where erosion has taken place by grading slopes, placing erosion control features along the riverside slopes, and installing slope support controls,” an announcement on the project said. “A levee support structure extension will also be constructed to reinforce the upstream end of the levee.”
Repairs are expected to restore the levee to a 100-year level of flood protection, the release stated. Without the work, the system would provide protection for a 10-year flood event.
The levee is estimated to be restored by January, the city administrator said.
The project is paid for with federal levee rehab funds available to local jurisdictions for levee repairs when a federal disaster has been declared. The city is providing a local match through the rock from its quarry, Hinchliffe said.
The Corps is the lead agency on the project, and the city of Waitsburg is the local sponsor.