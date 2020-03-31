WAITSBURG — More than half of the Waitsburg City Council will turn over after next week’s election, bringing on a new slate of members ready to serve.
Three positions on the Council open as incumbents Terry Jacoy, Kate Hockersmith and K.C. Kuykendall end their terms without seeking re-election.
Candidates for the seats are David Paxton, Karen Gregutt and Karl Newell in the last Council election to be administered by the city of Waitsburg.
Under the city’s election rules, the top five vote-getters win the at-large seats on the Council.
Ballots must be postmarked or returned by 8 p.m. on Monday.
The one contested race is for mayor. Debra Callahan, a restaurant owner and former Council member, seeks to unseat incumbent Marty Dunn.
Hockersmith, who was previously running for mayor, dropped out of the race, according to the Waitsburg Times. She chairs the Waitsburg Flood and Emergency Preparedness Committee and will continue as a private citizen.
That leaves a rematch for the mayor’s seat for Callahan and Dunn, who were also on the ticket in 2017 and 2018 elections.
Dunn has been mayor since 2016 and served on Council since the early 2000s. Before that he was on the city Planning Commission.
Callahan, who previously served on Council, said she is opposing Dunn because she believes there is a lack of communication from City Hall.
Callahan said she was displeased the flood siren did not sound during February's flooding emergency.
“I will be in town every day all day long because my business sits right across the street from City Hall, I will sound the flood siren and I will have my phone on,” she said.
City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said the siren didn’t sound because the flooding occurred without any real warning. No one expected the water level to rise at the rate it did.
“The levee that eventually breached was only experiencing some minor flooding and nothing we could have helped with at that moment,” he said.
By the time the city mobilized to fight the flood, it was already morning, Hinchliffe said.
“Sounding the alarm wouldn’t have been helpful and most likely would have scared the remainder of the city who were not under any threat of flooding,” he said.
Dunn was not available for comment.
Two of the three unopposed candidates are returning to City Council after a few years away.
Gregutt filled out Marty Dunn’s term on the Waitsburg City Council when he became mayor in 2016 and has decided to join the Council again.
Newell previously served seven years on City Council.
“I decided it was time to get back on, see if I can make a couple changes,” Newell said.
Paxton, who ran unsuccessfully for Council in 2017, was called by City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe and informed of an open spot.
As chairman of the board of the Waitsburg Christian Church, which led community efforts during the recent flood, he said plans to bring the skills and knowledge from that experience to his new seat.
“Maybe it’s time we do something a little different or have something in a place where we can be organized better and be prepared,” Paxton said.
Councilman Kevin House is running for his 10th term.
“One of the most important reasons that I am running again is because we’re looking at a lot of turnover on the Council, and I guess I feel I should continue to provide a little consistency on the Council,” he said.
He said he wants to continue longterm projects he has worked on like trying to improve the city’s flood control, fairgrounds and water system.
Councilman Jim Romine runs for his fourth term.
“I feel I have a lot to contribute,” he said. “My goal is to keep Waitsburg from dying off and make it more sustainable on its own like several small communities throughout the state have done.”