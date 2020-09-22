In May 1970, Elmer Hazelbaker donned his cowboy hat and reigned over Waitsburg’s 54th Days of Real Sport, a weekend of horse racing and festivities, as parade marshal.
The Waitsburg landowner died six years later, at 73, and Days of Real Sport hasn’t been a part of the community’s tradition since the state changed its rules on pari-mutuel horseracing in 2011, but this month community members have decided to honor Hazelbaker once more.
The city of Waitsburg is paving a new road, and City Council members have voted to call it Hazelbaker Road.
Leaders asked for residents to submit ideas for naming the road earlier this month. They decided at their regular meeting last week to honor the man who once owned the land where the road is now.
In his time as a Waitsburg resident, Hazelbaker was also a longtime city employee and served as fire chief for the community.
The new section of road will intersect with the current Taggart Road as well as U.S. Highway 12 to straighten out Taggart Road and improve safety on the eastern edge of the city, officials said.
The new road's approximate cost, including previous base work, is about $250,000, which includes grant funding, City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said.
Hazelbaker, who was born in Seneca, Nebraska, moved west with his family in 1919, according to a Union-Bulletin story from 1970.
He went through school at Grangeville, Idaho, and came to the Valley in about 1937. He lived in Walla Walla for a short time while engaged in farm work primarily near Waitsburg. He later leased a farm on Whiskey Creek for four years.
Moving to a home on the edge of Waitsburg in 1948, Hazelbaker was employed at the local hardware store for a time and was a mechanic for Kenneth Smith, the 1970 article stated.
In 1957, he became water superintendent for Waitsburg, a position he still held when the Union-Bulletin wrote about his role as parade marshal.
The Hazelbakers had one son, John, “recently returned from service with the air corps in heavy construction in Vietnam and currently working for Green Giant,” according to the 1970 article.