The city of Walla Walla recently launched a virtual open house so residents can learn more about the reconstruction project planned for the Poplar Street and Alder Street corridors near downtown.
The open house, which consists of seven short videos introducing and describing the project details — including timeline, expected detours, funding and more — can be viewed at wallawallawa.gov/openhouse.
The project entails a number of modifications and improvements to Poplar and Alder streets, replacing three major intersections with roundabouts, replacing other infrastructure, adding bike lanes, widening sidewalks and making changes to parking.
The project will be constructed as two separate but simultaneous contracts during the 2022 construction season.
One contract will be for a stretch of Poplar Street between Fifth Avenue and Colville Street, as well as Second Avenue between Alder and Birch streets.
The second contract will be for stretches of both Poplar and Alder streets between Colville and Merriam streets.
