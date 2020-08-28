By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The world has come to rely heavily on the web for work and school during this pandemic, but the need for faster, more reliable internet in rural communities precedes the arrival of COVID-19.
In Dayton, the economic development folks at the Port of Columbia have been working for several years to bring fiber optic internet connections to this community off the beaten path.
On Monday, residents are invited to join a virtual community meeting to find out more about the Port’s broadband project and learn how to get involved.
“Everywhere I go in Eastern Washington, the number one concern I hear is about rural broadband,” U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash, said earlier this year when signing a national broadband mapping plan.
“It is basic infrastructure in our 21st Century economy, but yet we still face challenges in getting federal broadband resources to the places that need them most.”
Two years ago, state legislators approved new rules allowing Ports the authority to install fiber within their jurisdictions.
Port of Columbia commissioners and Executive Director Jennie Dickinson jumped on this opportunity to bring broadband internet to the Dayton community.
They have since worked with Walla Walla-based company Pocket iNet on a feasibility study, completed in February, on the $2 million plan to install a fiber-to-the-home network to serve businesses and residents in Dayton and locations adjacent to town.
The Port will not provide internet service, a Port email announcement explained earlier this month.
“We are not allowed by law to do so,” the email detailed. “Our role would be to build the infrastructure that would allow private service providers like Touchet Valley Television, Columbia iConnect and others to provide reasonably priced, high-speed internet service to residents by leasing the fiber from the Port.
“We make the investment, and they provide the service.”
At Monday’s online meeting, attendees will hear a presentation on the proposed project as well as background information from Scott Hutsell, a Lincoln County commissioner who also serves as chairperson of the state Public Works Board, which provides infrastructure funding to communities.
As well, Diana Ruchert, manager of the Port of Garfield, will speak. Her community has a broadband project currently under construction through the Port.
Also Steve Mantle of Innov8 Ag Solutions will talk about some of the ways the agricultural industry is using broadband to improve production.
Even if people cannot attend the meeting Monday, they can participate by taking the Port’s Broadband Service Survey online at ubne.ws/daytonbroadband.
Columbia County residents can also help the Port of Columbia become eligible for a new grant that would fund 90% of the broadband project by taking an internet speed test here: ubne.ws/waspeedtest.
The Washington State Broadband Office has released a mapping initiative that will help identify gaps in high-speed internet service and areas of broadband infrastructure needs to advance the state’s goal to have universal broadband access in Washington by 2024, according to the Port’s newsletter.
And it’s important for residents without internet to also connect to the site and register that fact for the project.
“Please ask your friends, neighbors and coworkers to take the speed test,” Port staff asked via their emailed newsletter. “If you know of someone who doesn’t have access to internet service at all, please ask them to visit a Wi-Fi hotspot in town, click on the speed test and put in their address under ‘No Service.’”