Valley Transit is asking Walla Walla County residents to answer a series of questions about changes the community would like to see in its public transportation’s fare rates, routes and frequency of service.
The survey will be used as part of final recommendations consultants will make during a planned Comprehensive Operational Analysis, which will provide an in-depth look at the transit agency’s services offered, the policies followed and finances.
“The purpose of the analysis is to plan growth and system changes for the next 10 years,” said Angie Peters, general manager. “Some things that could be proposed by the consultant would be changing our fare structure, changing the route maps, changing when we offer service, etc.”
Some survey questions will ask for community feedback on raising sales tax, going fare-free, adding more routes or increasing frequency or service hours on existing routes, she said.
“If we then decide to pursue one or many of the changes, Valley Transit would go through a full public process on specific changes prior to implementation,” she said.
The consultant team will present the agency with options for possible enhancements at the same service cost the agency has now and options for larger enhancements with more funding, Peters said.
The survey is available now at ubne.ws/wwtransitsurvey until Feb. 28.