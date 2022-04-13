During a long and at times tense work session on Monday, April 11, Walla Walla city attorney Tim Donaldson, for the first time, publicly revealed his legal reasoning for advising the city against a blanket ban on offensive tattoos.
The presentation came as a result of pressure by a handful of city residents, including former Mayor Barbara Clark. In a letter to the City Council, this group argued the city had failed to be transparent during consideration of a tattoo policy that began in 2020.
Amid the racial-justice protests of 2020, members of the public became aware that Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small had a tattoo with double lightning bolt “SS” symbols. The runes had been unofficially adopted at the time by some scout snipers in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite the symbol’s historic use by Nazi Germany.
Small defended the use of the symbol, saying it was not meant as a symbol of hate and that he had gotten it as an homage to a fallen brother-in-arms. An internal investigation by the Marine inspector general determined the scout snipers had not intentionally used a Nazi symbol, and Small received support from his department.
However, the tattoo’s discovery raised questions of public trust in the police, particularly in the wake of the murder of George Floyd that spring in Minneapolis. The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, a national civil rights group, threatened to sue the city of Walla Walla, and Whitman College announced at the time that it was cutting ties with the city police department.
Ultimately, Small pledged to modify his tattoo. In a Wednesday, April 13, interview, Donaldson said that Small has since fulfilled this pledge.
During this period of controversy, the City Council had considered whether to pursue a blanket ban on offensive tattoos for city employees. Current policies require officers to cover tattoos during work hours, but some had advocated for a broader requirement.
However, in July 2021, Mayor Tom Scribner told Clark and others that, after consultation from Donaldson, the city had determined that such a policy would be struck down as unconstitutional, Clark said during Monday’s work session.
Clark and other residents had threatened to pursue litigation under Washington’s public meetings and records laws unless the City Council publicly debated a tattoo policy and released legal memos that Donaldson had used to argue that such a policy would not survive judicial review.
Regardless of whether the city adopts a tattoo policy, its leaders should not make a decision behind closed doors and refuse to reveal its reasoning, said Timothy Kaufman-Osborn, another member of the group pushing for the discussion, during a February meeting.
Transparency
Donaldson began his presentation by addressing concerns that the city had violated public meetings and records laws.
He argued that the city had legitimately used exemptions to these laws, including executive sessions, due to threats of litigation by groups like the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.
He also stated that his previous legal memo, which he used to advise city leaders against moving forward with a blanket ban on offensive tattoos, contained confidential information gathered through interviews with employees. Those employees were not required to speak with Donaldson, he said, and only did so with the understanding that their conversations would not become public.
It would not be possible to simply redact certain portions of this document, Donaldson argued, because these confidential interviews were woven throughout.
Furthermore, Donaldson had also examined current city policies, detailing in the memo where he believed there were legal weaknesses. The city is not required to reveal such information, he noted, because it could be used against them in future court proceedings.
However, Donaldson said Monday that he had gone through that previous memo and extracted the legal arguments and case law that he had presented to the City Council. That information formed his presentation Monday, which he hoped would satisfy the demands of Clark and other citizen activists.
Legal arguments
During a dense, hour-long presentation, Donaldson pointed to myriad past court decisions regarding the First Amendment, restrictions that public employers may place on their employees’ speech, and the legal hurdles that the city would have to surpass to argue that such restrictions are constitutional.
Donaldson’s full presentation, as well as the presentations of the three resident activists who pressured the city to revisit the tattoo policy issue, can be found at vimeo.com/686058515.
During his presentation, Donaldson noted that courts have decided broad bans for all employees are more difficult to legally justify than disciplinary actions against an individual, that off-duty speech is more difficult to restrict than on-duty speech, and that the meaning of a symbol — such as a tattoo — is difficult to determine objectively.
The city also could not adopt a policy restricting speech based on hypotheticals, Donaldson argued. Such a policy could only be implemented in response to specific concerns related to an employee’s behavior, Donaldson said.
Furthermore, Donaldson said, that behavior must have either impacted the employee’s fitness to serve or damaged not only the public’s perception of the department but also disrupted their workplace.
Small’s tattoo did not meet any of those requirements, Donaldson said.
“There’s not a factual basis to demonstrate there’s a reasonable fear,” he said in a follow-up interview on Wednesday, April 13.
Fitness to serve
Small’s tattoo did not reflect on his fitness to serve, Donaldson told the City Council, because Small has said that the tattoo was not intentionally based on Nazi symbology.
As evidence of Small’s statement, Donaldson pointed to the screening process for new officers. Candidates for the police department are required to fill out a statement saying they do not have any tattoos that could reflect poorly on law enforcement, such as racist or gang-related symbols.
Small must have self-certified this statement prior to being hired, Donaldson said, and also would have undergone a polygraph, background check and psychological evaluation.
Because of this screening, Donaldson said the Walla Walla Police Department “reports that it would be impossible for someone with a tattoo containing true hate speech to evade the screening process.”
“The facts are that the officer never intended the hate message, and he’s been an exemplary officer,” Donaldson said.
“A ban would not have alleviated any fitness concerns in a direct and material way,” he continued, “and would instead have disqualified someone who has proven his fitness to serve on the basis of a symbol on his arm, rather than the quality of his character.”
Public perception, workplace disruption
The city could also determine that Small’s tattoo required restricting employee speech if it caused damage to the public’s perception of the department and also disrupted the workplace.
While other parts of the country may only have to meet the public perception requirement, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over much of the western United States, has previously ruled that the “heckler’s veto” is not sufficient to restrict speech, Donaldson said. Workplace disruptions would also have to be demonstrated, he said.
The public’s perception of the police department was not greatly changed when they learned of Small’s tattoo, Donaldson argued. He pointed to the city’s resident satisfaction survey as evidence, saying that such metrics would be what he would have to rely on in court.
Between 2019 and 2021, satisfaction in the police department dropped from 83% to 80%, Donaldson noted. Trust that the department treated people fairly dropped from 82% to 81%. In either case, Donaldson said, the overall approval of the department was high, and the effect of Small’s tattoo, which the public learned about mid-2020, was minimal.
City officials have acknowledged a series of flaws with the resident surveys, however.
In the 2022 survey, residents who are younger, Black, Hispanic or Indigenous had worse views of local police when compared with their older or white neighbors. Those demographics were also significantly underrepresented in the survey’s results.
Non-Hispanic white residents make up 65% of the city’s population, according to 2020 census data, but 88% of the 2022 survey respondents. Over half of respondents were 65 years or older, while only one respondent was under the age of 25.
Furthermore, Small’s tattoo did not disrupt his workplace, Donaldson said. The police department has reported that the tattoo did not impair personnel relationships, interfere with regular operations of the department, or cause any other disruption, he said.
Protests in response to the tattoo did not change this calculus, Donaldson said.
“Allowing the views of an outside group, no matter how well intended, to both override general public perception and also dictate operations of your department are the essence of the ‘heckler’s veto,’” he said.
Next steps
Monday’s work session went longer than anticipated and was cut off before concluding.
Scribner indicated that another meeting would be held to finish discussing the issues, including whether the council would vote on a tattoo policy and whether Donaldson’s presentation was sufficient to avoid litigation.
However, exact details about the format of a future meeting were not hammered out at Monday’s work session and will be decided at a later date.
