At 164 pages thick, Oregon’s 2020 voter’s pamphlet is stuffed with ballot information from the presidential race to statewide measures.
Umatilla County’s more than 44,000 registered voters will also have a chance to decide on who will take retiring County Commissioner Bill Elfering’s Position 3 spot on the commission board.
In May’s primary race, candidates Dan Dorran and HollyJo Beers advanced to the general election from a field of five commissioner candidates.
Since then, this race has taken a few turns.
The Umatilla County Republican Party declined to officially endorse any commissioner candidate this year, said GOP chair Suni Danforth.
“We chose not to so as not to cause division within our party ... That was the decision a couple of months ago, that as a body we decided not endorse anyone for county commissioner.”
Dorran says he is a lifelong conservative Republican. Beers listed that she belongs to the “Three Percenters,” an American and Canadian far-right militia movement and paramilitary group that advocates gun ownership rights and resistance to the U.S. federal government’s involvement in local affairs.
On June 30, Beers told the East Oregonian that the racism in the area stems largely from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The candidate called the tribes the most racist people she’s ever encountered and that tribal members need to get over the historical injustices the American government perpetrated against indigenous communities, EO reporter Alex Castles wrote.
In answers sent to the Union-Bulletin last month, however, Beers said the Umatilla County government must have “a great working relationship” with the tribes.
Dorran, who received the majority, or about 34% of the 16,193 votes cast in May, was arrested on Sept. 26 for driving while intoxicated after his car collided with another vehicle near the city of Umatilla.
No injuries were reported.
The candidate called the decision to drive after drinking at a golf event a foolish mistake.
The legal file on Dorran has been referred to Sherman County District Attorney’s office to avoid potential conflict of interest with Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus.
A staff person in the Sherman County office said Monday the case is still under review and she could not say when that will change.
On the heels of these moments, Umatilla County’s primary third-place candidate, Pat Maier, launched a write-in campaign for Elfering’s job.
Her campaign is completely self-funded, Maier said.
“I have not taken a red cent from anyone.”
Maier said she is a businesswoman who has worked in construction for 17 years and brings with her negotiating, accounting and budget experience.
The longtime Hermiston resident said she also has common sense and sound judgement and can offer voters a clean background.
On Maier’s list of priorities is ensuring the county’s public health department has the necessary tools to fight COVID-19, lowering debt in the county, maintaining balanced budgets and supporting the Second Amendment, agriculture, law enforcement and economic development.
All Umatilla County voters will also say “yes” or “no” to multiple statewide ballot measures and one specific to the county — Measure 30-145, the “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance.”
The measure, similar to those being proposed in a few other Oregon counties, states no county financial or legal resources can be used to enforce local, state or federal law or regulation restricting the right to keep and bear guns, ammunition or accessories.
The proposal also forbids registering tracking firearms, or background checks for firearms, but it would not apply to anyone convicted of a felony crime.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Oct. 28. Ballots can also be deposited at the following ballot box locations, around the clock, until 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3:
Athena — City Hall, 302 E. Currant St., front entrance.
Milton-Freewater — City Hall, 722 S. Main St., drive-up box in rear parking lot.
For more information, contact Umatilla County Elections Office at 541-278-6254 or at elections@umatillacounty.net.