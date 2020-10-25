Motorized access on Forest Service Roads in the Tucannon watershed opened Saturday.
Roads 47, 4712 and a portion of Forest Service Road 4713 opened Saturday, according to an announcement from the Umatilla National Forest Service.
The Tucannon watershed had substantial road damage from the February flooding that raged across Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. Long-term temporary closures results as critical repairs were needed, the announcement said.
Work has been ongoing on the Little Tucannon bridge, as well as Forest Service roads 47, 4620, 4712 and 4713. Culvert replacement on Forest Servicee Road 4713 is ongoing south of the Panjab Campground. That means the public will not be able to drive the Panjab or Meadowcreek trailhead until contractors finish activities this week. Ladybug and Panjab campgrounds are open.
A number of roads and trails remain closed due to flood damage. Forest visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and contact ranger districts before making trips. More information is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.