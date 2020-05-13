Umatilla County commissioners are waiting for the “go-ahead” signal from Gov. Kate Brown to begin the first of reopening the county.
Last week, Brown announced a three-phase plan for the state with new guidance for counties and businesses on the reopening process.
The strategy calls for the widespread use of face coverings, maintaining 6 feet distance and following hygiene and disinfection practices, according to a state press release.
Phase one includes the reopening of sit-down dining, bars, personal services like barbershops and hair salons and in-person gatherings of 25 people or fewer.
Umatilla County commissioners sent in a plan last week that called for reopening the phase one services and included church services that follow the guidelines, retail shops and county parks in their request.
The governor’s office forwards the plan to the Oregon Health Authority for review, said Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock.
They also included in their plan that playgrounds will remain closed as well as schools and organized youth activities. Visits to hospitals and senior living facilities would continue to be prohibited, and large venues such as sports events and theaters would remain closed.
Counties are eligible to begin the limited reopening as soon as May 15, if they have demonstrated they meet all of the requirements, according to a release.
The governor requires the county to have a decline in COVID-19 case hospitalizations or have fewer than five, according to a release.
Counties must also have sufficient COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capability, established plans for the isolation and quarantine of new cases, hospital capacity to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases and enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“We’re meeting requirements and criteria that have been sent by the Oregon Health Authority and the governor. As long as we continue to meet them ... we can move forward through these phases,” Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering said.
According to their submitted plan, hospitalizations have remained at about one or two.
Umatilla County would require a capacity of 240 tests per week. They meet these requirements through Interpath Laboratories headquartered in Pendleton, which can test 300 people per day for six days a week, according to the plan.
Good Shepherd Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital both can test 30 people per day each.
Testing is also available through hospitals in Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities for easier accessibility.
“We have to show that we have tracers on staff that can follow up on cases,” Commissioner Murdock said. “We built a tracing center, set one up on the third floor of the courthouse and we are hiring six new people in addition to the people we already have to trace cases and that’s already in operation.”
The plan indicates ability to communicate with Spanish-speaking families.
County officials said the county is prepared to trace 95% of all new cases within 24 hours, has hotel rooms available for those who cannot self-isolate and has more than enough personal protective equipment.
“I think it is very important for us to open up and begin easing some of the restrictions that have been applied,” Elfering said. “I think people are getting stir-crazy being pent up and confined to their homes.”
He said the county is ready to open now that officials better understand how the coronavirus spreads and to track it.
“It’s really a balancing act to ease the restrictions and at the same time be cognizant of where and what the disease is doing … so that we can stay ahead of it,” he said.
He said the county is concerned about the people who are elderly and those who have health concerns that make their immune systems vulnerable to the virus and they will continue to be concerned as they move through the phases.
“We don’t want to unnecessarily endanger them,” he said.
Phase 1 will last at least 21 days per the governor’s plan, he said.
“The 21 days in Phase 1 will give us a better indication of is it enough? Are we holding our position? Are we able to keep the virus from spreading?” he said.
The Umatilla County request to reopen does not speak to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Umatilla does not have travel restrictions for other surrounding counties.
“We still are encouraging our residents not to travel more than 50 miles from here, but we already have people coming here from Washington,” Murdock said.