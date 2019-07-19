PENDLETON — A $48,838 federal Homeland Security grant has funded a utility task vehicle and equipment for the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The “side by side” UTV was delivered on Monday, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, and will help deputies during mass casualty, search and rescue and other incidents. It also will help at the Umatilla County Fair and fire calls.
The Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 EPS Northstar HVAC off-road vehicle features snow tracks, six-passenger seating, and space for immobile patients and a health care provider, the release stated.
Leftover money will be used to buy a trailer to haul the UTV and any equipment the UCSO needs, said Umatilla County Emergency Manager Thomas Roberts.
The Homeland Security Grant Program, which awarded the grant, supports security preparedness activities such as organization, planning, equipment purchases, training, management and more, according to the release.