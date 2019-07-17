PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Jail will see a face-lift thanks to a $1.6 million from the Oregon Legislature aimed primarily at ensuring inmates with alcohol, drug, mental health, and medical issues can be better accommodated.
The jail, opened in 1999, is unable to help the increasing amount of people with theses issues, but the upgrades will provide a secure area temporarily housing them until they’re treated and stabilized, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan
said.
Rowan said the project, two years in the making, was among his goals to address the issues.
“The plan is to modify certain parts of the jail,” Rowan said. “We’ll increase the holding cells, probably double them or more.”
The jail has six holding cells, used for those who need more care, but will have 12 or more with this upgrade, which will give the county more flexibility to safely house inmates in more of a medical setting, Rowan
said.
The jail has 252 beds, he said, but has only used up to 237 of them because those needing medical help require more space. The upgrades will bring up to 280 beds at the facility, he said.
Probably one of the biggest problems with increasing the population is running out of room to house people who need more medical care, he said, adding those people need to stay separate from the general population until they’re stable or get into another service.
Having corrections officers stay at local hospitals also was hard, he said, because it took away from the already limited jail staff.
He also said his office has seen an increase of inmates in some sort of medical or mental crisis, or about 80 percent of the approximately 214 inmates on a given day.
Several Oregon representatives worked with Rowan, according to the release, including Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner).
“Funding the Umatilla County Jail expansion was my top priority this session,” Smith said in a release. “This investment will give our public safety personnel the space and tools needed to help those in crisis. With the assistance of Sheriff Rowan, Sen. (Bill) Hansell, and Rep. (Greg) Barreto, we were able to successfully ensure project funding.”