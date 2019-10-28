PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Fair Board is looking to fill a vacancy. The seat is an at-large position, meaning any resident living in Umatilla County is encouraged to apply.
Fair board members serve one term consisting of three consecutive years and are eligible for a second, consecutive three year term if approved.
Applications and eligibility information are on the county website at umatillacounty.net and on the fair website at ubne.ws/2WcUMUr.
Applications can also be picked up at the Umatilla County Human Resources Office, 216 SE Fourth St., Room 108, Pendleton.
Completed applications should be returned to the Umatilla County Courthouse or emailed to hr@umatillacounty.net. A first review of candidates will be Nov. 11.