Serious drought conditions prompted Umatilla County officials to adopt a ban on burning on Tuesday, June 8, to begin immediately.
The action is considered a non-agricultural ban and includes small acreage or residential burning of yard debris and fires in burn barrels.
County commissioners also adopted an open burn ban, starting June 16, that includes agricultural burning. The delay gives permit holders time to get any last minute burning done before that date.
Burn bans are common this time of year due to dry conditions, air quality impact from uncontrolled fires and haze reduction for community events.
For more information about the non-agricultural burn ban, or to report illegal burning, call Umatilla County Planning Department at 541-278-6252 or Umatilla County Dispatch at 541-966-3651 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.
For more information about the Umatilla County smoke management ordinance, call 541-278-6252.