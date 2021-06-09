Oregon fall firestorms cautionary tale in worsening drought

The remains of a home that burned down during the Echo Mountain fire are seen in Otis, Ore., on Thursday, May. 13, 2020. The small Oregon coast town is still recovering from the devastating fire that destroyed 293 homes. Experts say the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon was a taste of what lies ahead as climate change makes blazes more likely and more destructive even in wetter, cooler climates like the Pacific Northwest.

 Craig Mitchelldyer

Serious drought conditions prompted Umatilla County officials to adopt a ban on burning on Tuesday, June 8, to begin immediately.

The action is considered a non-agricultural ban and includes small acreage or residential burning of yard debris and fires in burn barrels.

County commissioners also adopted an open burn ban, starting June 16, that includes agricultural burning. The delay gives permit holders time to get any last minute burning done before that date.

Burn bans are common this time of year due to dry conditions, air quality impact from uncontrolled fires and haze reduction for community events.

For more information about the non-agricultural burn ban, or to report illegal burning, call Umatilla County Planning Department at 541-278-6252 or Umatilla County Dispatch at 541-966-3651 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

For more information about the Umatilla County smoke management ordinance, call 541-278-6252.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.