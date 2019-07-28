PENDLETON — Changes to the charter that defines how Umatilla County government operates might be on the ballot this November
County commissioners are scheduled to decide next month whether to put three proposals recommended by the county’s Charter Review Committee up for a vote in the general election. The matter will be on the Aug. 7 agenda, said George Murdock, commission chairman.
At their regular meeting Wednesday, Murdock and fellow commissioners John Shafer and Bill Elferig discussed the committee’s final report with review committee chairman Michele Grable and others.
One of the chief proposals would require commissioners to appoint a full-time manager who would be responsible for carrying out policies, strategies and goals commissioners establish.
In an email, Murdock said if the proposal is approved it will take time to define the duties of the position and put them into place.
“My guess would be July 1, 2021, but then I’m only one voice,” he said. “In the meantime, two things have to happen — we put it on the ballot, and it passes.”
Murdock noted that adding a manager would cost. But according to an East Oregonian report on Wednesday’s meeting, Robert Pahl, the county’s chief finance officer, confirmed the money for such a position would be available in the budget.
The second proposal would institute a top-two primary system similar to Washington state’s.
Under the proposal, if no more than two candidates were running, there would be no May primary, and the candidates would go directly to the November ballot. If more than two people were running, only the top two finishers would advance to the general election.
The third proposal would change all references to “Law Enforcement Department” in the county charter to “Sheriff’s Office with the sheriff functioning as set out in Oregon law,” according to the committee’s report.
Murdock said Thursday that while he could not predict what will happen at the Aug. 7 meeting, he said he would propose commissioners forward the proposals to the November ballot.
“I am confident the commissioners will remain neutral in the election because … our government model should be defined by the constituents — not the commissioners,” he wrote.