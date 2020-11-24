Umatilla County Commissioner-elect Dan Dorran was arraigned on a drunk-driving charge Monday.

Dorran, 65, was arrested Sept. 26 for driving while under the influence of intoxicants in the city of Umatilla after a collision with another vehicle.

In Oregon the charge is a criminal misdemeanor, unless there have been three or more prior DUII convictions in the past 10 years. It is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $6,250, according to state law.

Dorran pleaded not guilty in Umatilla County Circuit Court.

A Republican, Dorran was elected to the nonpartisan Board of Commissioners, Position 3, on Nov. 3, winning by 45% of the vote. He is to be sworn in Jan. 2 to a four-year term.

In a public statement after his arrest was being investigated by the Union-Bulletin, Dorran said he should not have driven after drinking alcohol at a golf event and that he took full responsibility for his actions.

In Umatilla County a defendant can plead guilty, not guilty or no contest to a charge. If the defendant pleads guilty or no contest, no trial is set and the defendant can be sentenced immediately or at a later date.

If the defendant pleads not guilty a trial date is set.

A not-guilty plea is a routine step in criminal matters and allows more time for for both sides to continue investigating the case.

Dorran’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.

