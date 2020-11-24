Umatilla County Commissioner-elect Dan Dorran was arraigned on a drunk-driving charge Monday.
Dorran, 65, was arrested Sept. 26 for driving while under the influence of intoxicants in the city of Umatilla after a collision with another vehicle.
In Oregon the charge is a criminal misdemeanor, unless there have been three or more prior DUII convictions in the past 10 years. It is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $6,250, according to state law.
Dorran pleaded not guilty in Umatilla County Circuit Court.
A Republican, Dorran was elected to the nonpartisan Board of Commissioners, Position 3, on Nov. 3, winning by 45% of the vote. He is to be sworn in Jan. 2 to a four-year term.
In a public statement after his arrest was being investigated by the Union-Bulletin, Dorran said he should not have driven after drinking alcohol at a golf event and that he took full responsibility for his actions.
In Umatilla County a defendant can plead guilty, not guilty or no contest to a charge. If the defendant pleads guilty or no contest, no trial is set and the defendant can be sentenced immediately or at a later date.
If the defendant pleads not guilty a trial date is set.
A not-guilty plea is a routine step in criminal matters and allows more time for for both sides to continue investigating the case.
Dorran’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.