Residents in three rural Oregon fire departments will be covered by a single entity — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue District — and pay equal rates for the fire service beginning July 1.
Voters in those districts and an ambulance district — which formed a single agency through an intergovernmental agreement last year — approved a merger into a single operation Tuesday.
Three measures on Umatilla County’s primary election ballot — 30-142, 30-143 and 30-144 — were all approved. The results could change residents’ taxes for emergency services. The potential tax change will depend on where residents live since some are already levied the maximum allowed by state law. The vote also maintains at least the current level of service.
The first two measures, dissolving the East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District and Helix Rural Fire Protection District, in unofficial results passed with 380 yes to 150 no, and 130 yes to 42 no votes, respectively. The third created the East Umatilla Fire & Rescue District and passed unofficially with 839 yes to 267 no votes.
A majority “no” vote would have returned service to pre-2017 levels, said Chief Dave Baty of the East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District. And, if any one of the measures failed to pass, the three entities would have remained separate.
“Quite honestly, the results were a little humbling,” Baty said this morning. “The services we’re providing are going to stay the same, but we’re going to try to raise the level of service. There will be a whole lot of work done behind the scenes.”
He said he expects a 10% to 20% decrease in funding due to COVID-19, which might have caused unemployed homeowners to default on their property taxes to pay for other things, like groceries.
Besides combining resources, Tuesday’s vote also brought in a new five-member board of directors. Board members are Chris Williams, Carol L. Kirk, Terry S. Case, Matthew E. Hoehna and Crystal J. Wernlund.
East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, Athena Volunteer Fire Department and Helix Rural Fire Protection District have been responding, training and managing as one district since July 1, 2019, Baty said.
The merger has advantages, he said, including auditing, time spent on three sets of financial records and having a “level playing field” on residents’ taxes.
Helix Rural Fire Protection District covers 188 square miles, and residents paid 43 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for fire protection, Baty said, while Athena residents were covered by the city’s $30,000 annual donation.
Additionally, he said the East Umatilla district, which covers 240 square miles, was paid for by residents’ $1 per $1,000 assessed property value.
The ambulance district, which covered the fire agencies plus some, already has been covered by $1 per $1,000 on assessed value, Baty said.
The proposed tax rate for all districts will be $1 per $1,000 assessed valuation for fire service, besides their current $1 per $1,000 for ambulance service, bringing in at least an additional $120,000 for the joint district, as well as its thousands of dollars in grants. The estimated annual revenue would be $413,000, Baty said.
The East Umatilla district received about $83,000 in grants last year, he said, as well as the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (through the Federal Emergency Management Agency) for a new $325,000 water tender, which will arrive in July.
“I think we can do a pretty good job with that,” Baty said. “We’re not doing it for an increase in funds. … We can raise the level of service.”