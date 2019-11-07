Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, announced this week he will seek re-election to the Oregon Senate for a four-year term for District 29, which encompases Umatilla, Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Union, and Wallowa counties, as well as parts of Wasco County.
U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, Greg Walden, R-Hood River, recently announced he would not run for re-election in 2020.
Hansell considered running for the vacant seat but decided not to, according to the East Oregonian.
“After talking with family and friends, I have decided not to seek the Republican nomination as the next congressional representative for our area. It is humbling to have received calls and emails from people encouraging me to run,” he told the East Oregonian.
Hansell served for 30 years as a Umatilla County commissioner.
He and his wife, Margaret, live in Athena and are the parents of six children and 11 grandchildren. His family ranching roots have stemmed in Oregon for over 100 years, according to a release.
Over the last seven years, Hansell secured funding for irrigation projects in the Umatilla Basin, two health centers in Elgin and Enterprise, to restore the Wallowa Lake Dam, for the FARM II Project at Blue Mountain Community College and to build a mental health crisis wing to the Umatilla County Jail, according to Hansell’s announcement.