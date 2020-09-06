By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Access to two South Fork River watershed trails have opened after the completion of flood damage repair work and tree removal, the Umatilla National Forest Service has announced.
The Pendleton-based operation announced the opening of Rough Fork Trail No. 3222 to South Fork Walla Walla Trail No. 3225 and Deduct Trail Head No. 3225 to the Rough Fork Trail No. 3222.
The trails are within the watershed on the Walla Walla Ranger District.
Additionally, Forest staff
recently reopened the Table Springs trail head and Table Springs/Bear Creek trail No. 3223 to the intersection with the South Fork Walla Walla trail No. 3225 and the North Fork Walla Walla trail No. 3222.
The Burnt Cabin Bridge Trail No. 3226 and the South Fork Walla Walla Trail No. 3225 downstream of the Rough Fork Junction remain closed due to significant washouts, debris slides, hazard trees, bridge damage, and ongoing repair work, Forest staff said.
A re-opening time frame has not been established on these. Forest users are asked to respect the closures.
Regionwide flooding in February caused substantial road and trail damage.
Flood repair activities are ongoing, and anticipated to increase, as the Umatilla National Forest received approval for Emergency Relief for Federally-Owned Roads funds through the Federal Highway Administration. The money will be used to complete repairs in the Tucannon, Umatilla, and South Fork Walla Walla River watersheds, the announcement said.
Contractors completed initial repair work on Forest Service Road 47 this spring. Work is ongoing. However due to the extent of damage, flood repair activities will likely be ongoing over the next couple of years, the announcement said.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.