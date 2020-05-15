About 9,231 ballots were collected so far, bringing the turnout to 20% of Umatilla County’s 45,000 eligible voters have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s primary election, elections officials say.
Five candidates vie for the Umatilla County Commission Position 3 seat, the Milton-Freewater mayor and three Council members are running unopposed as is the Umatilla County district attorney, and new state and federal representatives will be elected Tuesday.
Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering will retire at the end of his term. Five candidates have filed to run for the position.
Mark Gomolski, who was Elfering’s campaign manager four years ago, is among the candidates.For 18 months, Gomolski served on the Umatilla County Review Committee. He serves on the Hermiston School Board and is vice chairman of the Hispanic Advisory Council in Hermiston. Gomolski moved to Umatilla County seven years ago from Chicago, where he worked in county government for 30 years. He went to St. Xavier College for two years.
“Umatilla County is growing, and with that, I want to expand economic development to all our citizens,” he said in the voter pamphlet. “More economic development brings jobs, housing, higher wages, schools, businesses and new challenges which we will face together.”
He said he would also like to address the needs of the growing Hispanic population. Information on his campaign is at www.markforcommissioner.com.
Also vying for the vote is Holly Jo Beers, a Umatilla County native who previously worked as a reserve police officer for the cities of Umatilla and Pilot Rock. She was also a code enforcement officer and worked in transportation. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s in liberal arts from Eastern Oregon University. She was elected to Pilot Rock City Council in 1990 and was also a precinct committee person in 2018.
“I am a conservative Christian and citizens’ rights advocate,” a description in the voter pamphlet said. “I am pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-legal immigration and anti-corrupt government. I believe in limited government and less taxes and rules.”
She said her goals are to address the homeless crisis, flood prevention, veterans benefits, increased law enforcement accessibility and transparency and fiscal responsibility. For more see www.facebook.com/hollybeers.19/.
Candidate Jonathan Lopez, a small business owner, who previously was in the United States Coast Guard, Fire and Rescue and worked as a pastor and worship leader is in the ring for the commissioner seat.
He went to Georgetown University and Apostolic Assembly International Bible College. He is a member of the Hermiston Hispanic Advisory Committee and formerly the Harrisonburg Chamber of Commerce.
“We must restore the integrity of our county’s agricultural treasures,” he wrote in the voter pamphlet. “We will welcome visitors and outsiders, but we must promote and advocate aid for local economic growth in Umatilla County.”
“We must reduce the burden by lowering or eliminating taxes,” he said. “I will protect the second amendment and will defend religious liberty.”
Go to www.facebook.com/therealjonathanlopez/ to learn more.
Patricia Maier, a businesswoman and general contractor, brings to the race experience working with private owners, cities, counties, states, the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Oregon and Washington. Maier, from Kansas, went to Blue Mountain Community College. She is a past member of Benton County Emergency Management and a current member of the sheriff’s Neighborhood Watch and the Camas Creek Water Control Board.
Go to ubne.ws/patriciamaierforcommissioner to learn more.
Candidate Dan Dorran is a manager at Dynapac North America.
He went to Blue Mountain Community College and Oregon State University. He was also in the U.S. Army. Dorran was president of the Mat-Su Borough Port Commission and president of the Umatilla County Fair Board. He said there are three areas he believes he can have the most significant impact. He said that encouraging economic development is one, meaning, utilizing resources — especially water — to the benefit of the economy and aggressively pitching Umatilla County to developers looking for a place to locate.
Dorran said developing transportation infrastructure is another. Lastly, creating a more livable county.
“We can enhance that lifestyle by making sure people and property are protected, keeping strong lines of communication open between residents and elected officials and encouraging collaboration between employers and educators to expand the skilled workforce and create more family-wage jobs,” he said. More on his campaign can be found at: www.facebook.com/dandorranforcommissioner/.
Milton-Freewater City Council races are all unopposed. Incumbent Lewis Key is up for mayor with three other Council members renewing their terms.
Verl Pressnall seeks to retain his at-large seat, while fellow Council members Brad Humbert and Jose Garcia run for their Ward 2 and Ward 3 seats, respectively.
A five-year local option tax to provide public transportation is a measure on the ballot for Milton-Freewater residents.
The vote decides whether Milton-Freewater should levy $60,000 annually for five years, beginning in 2021 for public transportation programs. This measure will subsidize public transportation by bus and taxi for senior and disabled people.
“This tax is expected to maintain the current tax rate of 37 cents and would cost the owner of a home assessed at $75,000, $27.75 per year,” according to the voter pamphlet.
For state offices, Daniel Primus has no competition for the District Attorney seat. He has been serving this position since 2011.
New representation will come, however, at the federal level, when U.S. Rep. Greg Walden closes his term in District 2. Democratic candidates are Jack Howard, John Holm, Nick Heuertz, Alex Spenser and Chris Vaughn. Republican candidates are Mark Roberts, Knute Buehler, Cliff Bentz, Kenneth Medenbach, Jeff Smith, Travis Fager, Justin Livingston, Jimmy Crumpacker, Glenn Carey, David Campbell and Jason Atkinson.
District 29 state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Pendleton, is challenged for his seat by Democrat Mildred O’Callaghan and Republican Garison Lee Alger. District 57 state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, is challenged by Democrat Roland Ruhe.
In District 58, Democrats Nolan Bylenga and Barbara Wright face Republican candidate Bobby Levy. Incumbent Republican Greg Barreto of Cove is not on the ballot.