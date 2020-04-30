The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin taking public comment Friday to understand how people use the lands surrounding Lake Sacajawea for a revision of the Ice Harbor Master Plan.
The plan will identify how the Corps will manage the land surrounding Lake Sacajawea, which is behind Ice Harbor Dam on the lower Snake River, for the next 20 years.
The last plan was revised in 1977 and is out-of-date with current Corps policies, according to a release.
The process focuses on land and will not address dam operations such as spill, fish passage or dam breaching, flood risk management or navigation, according to the announcement.
Considered in the plan revision will be potential environmental effects. The Corps will prepare an environmental assessment.
Comments will assist in the development of the draft of the plan and environmental assessment.
The comment period will run through June 15.
Comments can be submitted at ubne.ws/IceHarborMasterPlan, via email at IceHarborMP@usace.army.mil or mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, Attention: Ice Harbor Master Plan, 201 N. Third Ave. Walla Walla, WA 99362-1876.
Contact Leigh Cranmer, master planner, for more information on the Ice Harbor Master Plan revision at 509-527-7137.
Contact Sandy Shelin, environmental coordinator, for more information on the environmental assessment at 509-527-7265.