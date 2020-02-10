Waitsburg flooding
The Touchet River spilled over its banks Friday morning and flooded parts of Waitsburg.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Community leaders in the Touchet River Valley will meet this week to discuss flood damage and recovery plans.

Columbia County commissioners and Dayton City Council have scheduled a joint meeting to update the community on the flood and answer any questions or concerns.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the Pavilion Building at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 102 Fairgrounds Lane, Dayton.

Waitsburg City Council will have a special meeting to discuss the city’s flood recovery at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waitsburg City Hall, 147 Main Street.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.