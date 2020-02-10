Community leaders in the Touchet River Valley will meet this week to discuss flood damage and recovery plans.
Columbia County commissioners and Dayton City Council have scheduled a joint meeting to update the community on the flood and answer any questions or concerns.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the Pavilion Building at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 102 Fairgrounds Lane, Dayton.
Waitsburg City Council will have a special meeting to discuss the city’s flood recovery at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waitsburg City Hall, 147 Main Street.