Roads, roads, roads.
The No. 1 priority for Walla Walla’s city government should be repairing and improving the city’s roads, according to results from the 2021 Walla Walla resident satisfaction survey.
The eighth such survey to gauge how residents feel about city services and local government, the exercise included 2,000 residents randomly selected to participate, split evenly between the city’s four wards.
Surveys were sent to the selected residents with their utility bills. In total, 416 responded, one of the lowest response rates since the survey began in 2013, but still a large enough sample size to limit the margin of error to plus or minus 4.7%.
The survey was conducted by nonprofit Cobalt Community Research, and findings were shared by William SaintAmour, executive director of the research firm, during a Jan. 10 work session of the City Council.
While the survey identifies areas where the city is doing a good job, its primary purpose is to help identify “points of pain” for residents, said City Manager Nabiel Shawa during the work session.
Walla Walla’s overall rating in the annual citizen satisfaction survey went down slightly from 2020, but remained slightly higher than satisfaction among residents of Washington overall, on par with the national average and only slightly less than the U.S. West overall.
Overall scores
Residents were clear about what they want city government to prioritize for funding: street maintenance, police services, fire services and ambulance services, with the first being, by far, the most popular response.
Many residents, particularly in the city’s West Ward, also wanted to see greater shopping opportunities in the city, according to the survey.
The city’s overall satisfaction score was 62, a two-point jump from other Washington cities, and the local government management score was 68, a six-point jump.
The slight drop in Walla Walla’s overall scores mirrors a wider drop in trust in government across the state and country, SaintAmour noted.
“Washington has been in the news the last couple of years, particularly with some of the policing issues, and your weather has not been as nice as in past years,” SaintAmour said. “And it could be the timing of the survey, that it was during the election cycle.”
According to city residents, few believe that city leaders spent money wisely (52%), that it was possible to conveniently shop in the area for major items (44%), that there were adequate recycling services (44%), and that streets were well maintained (44%).
The city was also rated poorly across all economic factors, from availability of jobs (54%) to affordable housing (30%).
Use of Parks and Recreation facilities and activities continues to skyrocket year-over-year, SaintAmour said, and only 6% of residents haven’t visited a city park in the last year, according to the survey.
Residents were happiest with the city library (79%), Parks and Recreation department (78%), Fire Department (87%), police (80%) and ambulance services (87%).
Transportation
Approval of the city’s transportation services, which have lingered between 53-65% since 2013, was 62% in 2021, according to the satisfaction survey. A dismal perception of street maintenance and repair in the city (44%) weighed down resident’s overall view of transportation in the city, as it has every year the survey has been conducted.
When residents were asked to rank their top priorities for city improvements, street maintenance and improvement took up two out of the three top slots. Acknowledging that streets have long been one of the “points of pain” for city residents, the city commissioned a survey in 2021 to specifically ask residents about roads.
The survey showed residents had a generally favorable view of roads already improved in the last decade using funds from the city’s Transportation Benefit District, but still wanted to see major improvements throughout the city, particularly on Poplar Street, Howard Street and Third Avenue.
During a 2021 work session to review the 2020 satisfaction survey, Shawa noted that the city’s issues with streets are decades in the making.
A recession in the ‘80s caused the city to stop maintaining streets in town, he said at the time, and the city went from about 14 street employees to three and tapered off an aggressive construction and maintenance schedule.
With the initial passage of the Transportation Benefit District in 2011, the city finally got back on the path to catch up with its infrastructure improvement priorities, but it still has a way to go, Shawa said.
“We started down this road in 2010; here we are in 2021, and we’ve got another solid decade to 15 years of work to really even start to get caught up, and then we have to maintain it,” Shawa said.
“So that’s our challenge with streets. It’s huge, and it’s hundreds of millions of dollars, unfortunately.”
In Nov. 2021, voters overwhelmingly approved renewing the Transportation Benefit District for another 10 years.
Police
Overall approval of the job of local police remained steady in 2021 at 80%, though different demographics had significantly different perceptions.
Residents who were younger, Black, Hispanic or Indigenous — all groups who were significantly underrepresented in the satisfaction survey — had worse views of local police when compared with their older or white neighbors.
In previous years, the city’s West Ward has had the worst perception of local police, rating “fair and equitable law enforcement” at 73% in 2020 compared to the East Ward’s 83%. However, that metric increased to 86% in 2021, and overall perceptions of police in the West Ward were higher than in any other city ward last year.
While most questions included in the resident satisfaction survey are repeated year after year to see how trends change over time, city officials often request a topical question added to each year’s survey.
In 2021, residents were asked whether they supported changes to who responds to non-emergency calls for service to reduce potentially unnecessary police interactions. Despite high approval rating for police, nearly 60% of residents agreed with police being called to non-emergency calls less often, while only 15% disagreed.
Responses by ward
Cross tabulation of the survey results show what percentage of each of the city’s four wards responded to the survey, as well as how opinions of city services vary across wards.
Some shortcomings of the survey have lingered.
In 2018, the first survey to break down results by city ward, it was revealed that residents of certain wards were significantly more likely to respond to the survey when it was received in the mail, and those same residents were more likely to have a favorable view of the city and local government.
That year’s survey showed an overwhelming plurality of respondents, 43%, came from the city’s South Ward, an area that has historically had a more favorable view of city services and local government.
In 2021, after reviewing results from the 2020 resident satisfaction survey, Mayor Tom Scribner noted the discrepancy between wards during a meeting of the City Council.
“Maybe, consciously or unconsciously, maybe we favor that part of town, or maybe we’re just socioeconomically, demographically more representative of that part of town and what we have the town do, where we focus our efforts … may benefit a part of town/certain socioeconomic group more than others,” Scribner said last year.
Survey results have become more equally representative of the four wards, but only slightly.
In 2018, 43% of all respondents came from the South Ward, 21% each came from the Central and East wards, while only 8% of respondents came from the city’s West Ward. In 2021, only 9% of respondents came from the West Ward, while the other wards made up between 17-32% of total respondents.
However, unlike prior years, this lower response rate did not correlate with a worse perception of the city.
Views of local government overall were actually slightly better in the west ward than in the city’s other wards in 2021, with a 73% approval rating versus a 66-69% approval for other wards. Views of transportation, fire and EMS services, dispatchers and law enforcement were similarly on par or higher for residents of the city’s west ward than in the other three sections of the city.
Demographic shortcomings
While certain wards are significantly underrepresented in the survey results, some demographics are nearly absent from the data.
Two African American respondents were included in the survey data, and in a city whose name comes from the native peoples who once called the area home, only seven Indigenous people responded.
While Hispanic residents made up 24% of Walla Walla’s population in the 2020 census, they only made up 7% of survey respondents. Non-Hispanic white residents only make up 65% of the population but were 88% of respondents.
The city also struggled to get responses from certain age groups. While over half of respondents were 65 years or older, there was only one respondent under the age of 25.
Renters were also underrepresented, making up only 7% of survey respondents. While residents who have lived in the area for over 10 years made up 78% of respondents, no residents who had lived in the city for less than a year were surveyed.
