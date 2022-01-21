Over a dozen members of the Walla Walla community and others spoke out — in support of or in opposition to — the removal of a statue of pioneer Marcus Whitman during a recent meeting of the city Arts Commission.
The statue of Whitman, the physician and missionary who established a mission nearly 200 years ago just west of what is now the city of Walla Walla, currently stands on the campus of Whitman College, which bears the figure’s name.
Whitman has come under renewed scrutiny in recent years for his role in the colonization of the region, helping to establish the Oregon Trail and the introduction of a measles outbreak that killed native peoples. In 2019, a vandal defaced the statue with spray paint, misspelling the word “genocide” on its base.
Still, other members of the community oppose removing the statue, arguing that doing so erases the legacy of a founding father of the region who sought to heal the sick.
The Arts Commission meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, came in response to a request to deaccession, or remove, the statue of Marcus Whitman that was started by Emily Tillotson, a professor at Walla Walla University.
That process, which allows a city resident to request reconsideration of any piece of public art owned by the city, was created specifically in response to complaints about the statue of Whitman, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain previously told the U-B.
The Arts Commission will meet again in March to consider its recommendation to the City Council, though the exact time and date will likely not be set until the commission meets again on Feb. 2. The Walla Walla City Council will then have final say over the fate of the statue.
In 2020, a local team of art researchers proposed removing the statue of Whitman and relocating it to Fort Walla Walla Museum.
“The statue tells us a lot, and it has a rich and fascinating history, but again, that history is not the history of Marcus Whitman, it is not the history of the Walla Walla Valley, and it’s not the history of Whitman College,” Libby Miller, director of Whitman College’s Maxey Museum and art history professor, said during a September 2020 Walla Walla city Arts Commission meeting.
The statue, Miller and her team argued, does not represent the historical figure, a medical missionary from the 1800s. While Miller noted in an interview that she has since learned Whitman did on at least one occasion wear buckskins, it was not his typical style of dress, but appeared to be chosen by the artist to honor a symbolic representation of “frontier mythology.”
Arguments against the statue
During the Arts Commission meeting, Whitman College professor Stan Thayne, speaking on his own behalf, compared this depiction to the fictional monument of Jebediah Springfield on The Simpsons.
“My point here is that the coonskin cap frontiersman is a generic form of monumental-ization of every-town America,” Thayne said. “Every town has their coonskin cap frontiersman, violent killer who went and did the dirty work of the town to kind of clear the way so that white settlers could come settle there.”
Tillotson, speaking also on her own behalf Wednesday, spoke in favor of removing the statue from its current location and potentially placing it in a museum. She argued against conceptions that monuments are meant to be permanent, stating that the first monument to be remove in the United States was a statue of King George III in 1776.
“Folks are still digging up pieces of King George in their gardens in lower Manhattan,” Tillotson said. “Monuments are symbols of what we value as a community, and they should change and grow with us.”
Joy Garcia, a licensed clinical social worker serving as a therapist at Yellowhawk Tribal Center for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, argued the statue’s continued presence prolongs historic trauma against the region’s Indigenous peoples.
The CTUIR’s website states that Whitman was killed in 1847 by a band of Cayuse, along with some of their Umatilla and Nez Perce allies, for a number of reasons, including for the stealing of native property, encouraging the increase of immigration and the belief that Whitman, a physician, had poisoned native peoples.
Support for the statue
Several others spoke in opposition to removing the statue. Marcia Wendler argued that Whitman was a renowned physician who “answered every call of the distressed and sick, no matter the distance, the time, the day or his own weariness.”
Susan Schomburg, who served on the Santa Monica Arts Committee in California for more than a decade and who opened an art gallery there in 2001, also spoke in opposition to the statue’s removal.
Schomburg argued that the statue, which she said is the oldest in the city’s public art collection, is currently accessible to all, but placing it in a museum would create a financial barrier to viewing it.
The debate around depictions of Whitman has paralleled debates nationwide over other statues, including those of Christopher Columbus (one of which sits on the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn), Confederate soldiers and generals, and other controversial historical figures.
Schomburg drew a distinction between them during an interview before Wednesday’s Arts Commission meeting.
“He’s not like Confederate soldiers,” Schomburg said. “I understand why those statues are being removed. I feel that those statues deserve to be removed. But Marcus Whitman did not enslave people, and he didn’t deliberately kill people.”
In an online petition started by Schomburg in 2020, which has been signed by over 1,350 people, she argued that rather than remove the statue, another statue should be placed nearby that would honor the legacy of the region’s tribes.
Schomburg also expressed concern with what she saw as flaws in the research done by Miller and her students, which Schomburg argued helped to spur the current debate over the statue. Miller failed to reach out to descendants of Avard T. Fairbanks, who originally sculpted the statue of Marcus Whitman, Schomburg said.
“She would have had primary resources on the research that Fairbanks referred to in creating the statue of Marcus Whitman,” Schomburg said.
In a brief interview, Miller stated the public did not have access to every piece of research material her students used in their project, and also argued that the research project was not about the artist, but the art.
Theresa Fairbanks-Harris, descendant of the sculptor who was an art history lecturer and senior conservator of paper for the Yale Center of British Art Center, argued against removing the statue. Instead she advocated for including additional artwork that could honor the legacy of the region’s Indigenous peoples.
“I'd prefer to see effort being put into getting into Indigenous peoples sculpture opposed to tearing down other sculpture. I mean, that's a much more joyful, inclusive thing,” said Fairbanks-Harris.
“But this is more like a crusade.”
Conflicts of interest?
During his statements Wednesday and in a preceding interview, Washington State University professor Eric Johnson called into question the propriety of the Arts Commission meeting, saying that a number of members had a conflict of interest and should be recused from any final recommendation.
He argued that Hannah Bartman, a member of the Arts Commission, should recuse herself due to her membership in the advocacy group We Belong Walla Walla, which has previously called for removal of the statue of Christopher Columbus at the county courthouse.
He also questioned whether another two members of the commission who work at Whitman College could be expected to deliver an unbiased recommendation due to the political climate at the school.
The school has made several steps over the years to remove iconography and names that some may find offensive, he said, such as changing the name of the college newspaper from The Pioneer to the Whitman Wire, or changing the name of the school’s mascot from the Missionaries to the Blues.
“To oppose the removal of the statue would risk academic promotions and scorn from fellow faculty and students,” Johnson said. “It is impossible for Whitman College-employed members of the Arts Commission to be impartial, regarding the Marcus Whitman statue, as their livelihood may be dependent upon the outcome of that recommendation.”
However, none of those factors legally constitute conflict of interest or violate state and city laws regarding the appearance of fairness, Chamberlain told the U-B.
She reiterated that the Arts Commission does not make a final decision on the fate of the statue, a power that rests solely with the Walla Walla City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.