Members of the public wishing to weigh in on the future district maps of Walla Walla County can view three options on display in the county commissioners’ office on Tuesday, April 5, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
After 5:30 p.m., residents can provide written and oral comments on the proposed district maps, which determine the boundaries of county and port commissioner districts.
Though county commissioners are elected at-large by all county residents during general elections, primary elections for those seats are voted on by residents within districts.
The county is required to adopt new district maps as a result of the 2020 census. Though state law required the maps be approved before Dec. 31, 2021, county officials have indicated that the maps must be approved no later than May 2.
Two of the maps, drafted by county elections officials, prioritized making minor adjustments to balance population between the three county districts.
A third map was drafted using data collected by local resident Donald Schwerin, who supported more drastic changes to consolidate the cities of Walla Walla and College Place into a single district to the greatest extent feasible.
During an unusually crowded Monday, March 14, meeting of the county commissioners, a number of residents stated they believed current maps divided the cities of Walla Walla and College Place overly much, diluting the ability of its residents to select a commissioner to represent them.
The debate was framed by some as a partisan issue.
Kari Isaacson, treasurer of the county Democratic party and a member of a six-person redistricting committee that has provided recommendations to commissioners, noted that city residents tend to vote Democratic more often than the county at large.
All three commissioners are Republicans.
Schwerin, who ran as a Democrat in 1992 against then-state Sen. Jeannette Hayner, R-Walla Walla, has previously said he is not currently affiliated with either party.
Commissioners will vote to approve their preferred map during an April 11 meeting. That plan will be published on the county website, and a legal notice will be published in the Union-Bulletin on April 14.
The public at an April 25 meeting will have a final opportunity to provide feedback to commissioners regarding their selection. The final map will be approved no later than May 2.
Any voter who believes the map does not abide by state law will then have up to 15 days to challenge the approved plan in court.
