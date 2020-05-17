By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Candidate filing week closed Friday, but not before a three-way race emerged for the Walla Walla County Commission District 1 seat.
Two-term incumbent Jim Johnson has said he will not seek re-election for the position that encompasses the central and southern voting districts in the city of Walla Walla and the south-central portion of the county to the Oregon state line.
Walla Walla Realtor Roger Esparza, Hot Mama’s Espresso co-owner Jenny Mayberry and former Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office employee Tom Cooper, who has worked for the Department of Corrections in recent years will face off. All filed as Republicans for the position with no Democratic challengers.
Walla Walla County incumbent Todd Kimball appears positioned for another term serving District 2, which covers most of eastern Walla Walla County and portions of the city of Walla Walla.
Eighty-four candidates filed for 61 Walla Walla positions, including more than 50 precinct committee officer positions.
The Aug. 24 primary will also bring a major change in the 16th Legislative District.
Current 16th District Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, will run for the Senate seat currently held by Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, who will not seek another term.
He faces challenges from Waitsburg resident, farmer and former Walla Walla County commissioner Perry Dozier, a Republican, and Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser, former Sherwood Trust executive director and decorated Foreign Service Officer who had a 14-year career for the State Department.
Filing to run for the Position 1 seat currently held by Jenkin is Walla Walla nurse Frances Chvatal, who filed as a Democrat against Republican Mark Klicker, a longtime Walla Walla farmer and businessman.
Challenging incumbent Skyler Rude for a second two-year term in 16th Legislative District Position 2 seat is Pasco Democrat Carly Coburn.
U.S. District 4 Congressional Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Yakima, faces competition from five challengers: Pasco resident Ryan Cooper, who filed as a Libertarian; Tracy “Justice” Wright, R- Grand Coulee; Douglas McKinley, D-Richland; independent candidate Evan Jones of Richland; and Sarena Sloot, R- Kennewick.
For the 5th Congressional District, incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers faces challenges from Spokane Democrat Dave Wilson, Spokane Valley Republican Stephen Major, Brendan O’Regan, an independent candidate with a Seattle, and Democrat Chris Armitage of Spokane Valley.