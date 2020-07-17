By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Longtime Assistant City Attorney Preston Frederickson will become Walla Walla’s new director of Development Services starting Monday, according to an announcement from the city.
The position was vacated at the beginning of this month when Elizabeth Chamberlain, who previously held the title, was promoted to deputy city manager upon Byron Olson’s retirement.
Frederickson has served as assistant city attorney for nearly 14 years and as a deputy prosecutor and civil attorney for all city departments, according to the release.
“Preston worked closely with the Development Services team as assistant city attorney, so his transition with the staff will be smooth in his new role,” Chamberlain said.
In his new position he will lead the department responsible for building and land-use permitting, business licensing, comprehensive long-range planning and more.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of the city of Walla Walla,” he said in a prepared statement. “I am thankful for the mentorship of City Attorney Tim Donaldson, and all those who have helped prepare me for this new role.”
He aspires to be a representative who is approachable and can act as part of a solution to assist stakeholders and community partners in working toward their goals, the announcement said.
“While I am not a Walla Walla native, I have lived here longer than anywhere else. It is my hometown, my community, and I am proud to say I am from Walla Walla,” he said. “I am honored to be able to continue to serve Walla Walla as Development Services director.”