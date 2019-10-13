PRESCOTT — Voters in the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District will be asked to approve the annual maintenance and operation excess levy for the Prescott Pool again during this general election cycle.
The levy, which requires 60% of votes to pass, is critical for pool operations, according to the pool website.
The pool was first built in 1958 by the Prescott School District, but a junior taxing district was established by a vote of residents in 1981 to keep the pool open. The pool was remodeled in 1994 and relies on an annual levy to continue running, according to the website.
The approximate levy rate is 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value with an expected collection amount in 2020 of $123,000.