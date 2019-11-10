A quorum of Port of Walla Walla commissioners may be in attendance during this afternoon’s 150th anniversary celebration of Baker Boyer Bank.
The event takes place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., 3-6 p.m. No official action will be taken by the Port during that time.
It is one of three events this week where at least two of the three commissioners may be in attendance.
The second comes Wednesday, when more than one commissioner may attend the Legislative Luncheon at Walla Walla Community College. That event runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Thursday, more than one commissioner will also attend a tour of select Port and Walla Walla Regional Airport properties. The tour begins at 4 p.m. at the Port administrative office, 310 A St., and concludes at 6 p.m.