The Port of Walla Walla Commission will meet via teleconference at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Those wishing to attend may call 877-309-2073 and used access code 661-367-517. The phone line will be open to the public at 12:55 p.m. Thursday.
The public meeting is the regularly scheduled commission meeting. No agenda has been released, but a public notice was administered.
According to the notice, anyone seeking information about the meeting may contact Port Executive Director Pat Reay at 509-525-3100.
Commissioners and Port staff have been attending regular meetings via phone since the COVID-19 pandemic began.