Port of Walla Walla executive director salary bumped for 2020

The Port of Walla Walla executive director will get a pay bump of just under 3.5% in 2020.
Port commissioners reconvened from an executive session lasting about an hour and 20 minutes at the tail of their meeting Thursday to vote on the salary increase for Patrick Reay.
The unanimously supported increase from the three commissioners sets Reay’s salary at $153,000 for 2020.
The executive director salary is typically voted on by commissioners at the end of each year in a public meeting.
For 2019, Reay’s salary has been $148,000 plus benefits, Commissioner Mike Fredrickson said.
Reay was hired for the economic development agency’s top administrative position mid-2016 with a salary of $138,000. That rate held at the same amount for 2017.