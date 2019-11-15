Port of Walla Walla declines property tax levy increase

Port of Walla Walla commissioners Thursday opted for no increase in the collection of regular property tax levy for 2020.
The unanimous vote was part of a roughly four-and-a-half-hour commission meeting and marked the first official move toward establishing next year’s Port budget.
The economic development agency is projected to collect $2.24 million, an increase of $75,344 from 2019, through the existing levy rate. The increase is largely expected to be generated through new construction.
Commission President Peter Swant initially entertained the idea of the Port’s allowed a 1% increase in the tax collection because it would still result in a smaller overall rate per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
But Commissioner Mike Fredrickson pointed out that with assessed values up — in some cases by significant percentages — the lower millage rate, or the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes, doesn’t necessarily mean fewer taxes paid out.
It’s still a slightly bigger property tax bill even if the Port doesn’t have an increase based on values going up, he said.
Nevertheless, the Port’s tax levy rate per $1,000 has consistently declined year after year since 2012.
The levy rate adoption is a crucial step required by today and needed toward building the 2020 budget.
A preliminary look at that on Thursday showed the Port’s Wallula Dodd Water System build-out continues for the second consecutive year to be the dominant project.
“Without a doubt, really that’s the focus for us,” Port Executive Director Patrick Reay said.
A peek at the early forecasts — expected to come into better focus by the Port’s Nov. 26 meeting — showed a beginning balance of about $7.34 million.
Capital projects are predicted around $12.9 million for the Port. The vast majority of that, $11.3 million, is slated for the Wallula Dodd Water System currently under construction. Another $750,000 is earmarked for a build-to-suit project.
Other projects include airport water system improvements ($50,000), a conceptual development plan for the Avery Business Park ($50,000), site plan development and site cleanup for the Melrose Business Park ($150,000) and upgrades at the Port’s Isaacs building for office space ($50,000), among others.
The Port is bracing for the final $500,000 payment on the terminal building, which will end the debt service on that construction.
Walla Walla Regional Airport’s preliminary budget starts with a beginning balance of just under $790,000. Capital projects for the airport include snow removal equipment, old terminal building remediation, the inter-tie upgrade/well pump rehabilitation and street sewer mainline lining project, among others.