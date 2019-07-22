Contenders in the race for the Port of Walla Walla Commission District 1 seat will face off Tuesday in a candidate forum.
The two-hour event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Garrison Middle School cafeteria, 906 Chase Ave.
Three candidates are running in the Aug. 6 primary election for the position. They are incumbent Peter Swant and challengers Beth Brotherton-Swanson and Kip Kelly.
Only voters in the Port district, which includes more than half the city of Walla Walla and the stateline area, will vote on this race in the primary election. The top two finishers will then advance to the Nov. 5 at-large general election.
Swant is running for his second term on the commission, while Brotherton-Swanson and Kelly are seeking their first terms. The winner of the election will serve a full six-year term.
The public will have the opportunity to listen to brief biographies of the Port commissioner candidates and hear candidates’ answers to questions chosen by a panel. In addition, citizens may submit their own questions at the forum.
Primary election ballots with prepaid return postage were mailed last week.