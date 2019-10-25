Smart growth, living wages and air service were among the topics in front of Port of Walla Walla candidates Thursday on the march to the November General Election.
Incumbent Peter Swant and challenger Kip Kelly answered nine audience questions among them as they worked to distinguish themselves as the preferred candidate during the American Association of University Women-organized forum at Garrison Middle School.
The event drew about 40 or so attendees — just roughly a third of the estimated attendance from the July forum ahead of the primary.
As with Tuesday’s forum for Walla Walla City Council candidates, the Port event opened with the same question. It asked candidates to look ahead two years into their six-year terms and describe what their projected major accomplishments would be and how they would work with fellow commissioners and staff as well as others in the Port network to achieve them.
In Swant’s vision, he saw a new software technology firm in the Port’s Avery Business Park made possible from the combined efforts of local college partners and the city. He also saw an opportunity for more company recruitment with water and sewer services already in place.
Swant envisioned a lease for space at the current Blue Ridge Elementary for infant and preschool care, subsidized by the Port and local government partners as an attraction for new residents coming for work and a service to help offset childcare costs that often interfere with parents returning to the workforce.
The child care component has been among Swant’s key talking points and goals for what he hopes will be a second six-year term. In previous discussions he has said the Port would “not necessarily” subsidize childcare. On Thursday, however, he said the Port would subsidize it with other government partners.
For his vision, Kelly also looked to the Avery property but first with an eye toward Duravant, the company that purchased Key Technology.
Kelly said he would want to work with the company on its other food-processing equipment factories and explore opportunities to site them in Walla Walla.
He saw an opportunity to work with Providence St. Joseph Health on space here for processing biopsies and lab analysis.
He sees a future where the former Sykes operation in Milton-Freewater could re-open as a call center. Oregon and Washington minimum wages have priced most minimum wage-paying call centers out of the market, he said. So the kind of company that would even consider locating there would have to be one already known for paying salaries above that.
Kelly also suggested a nurse triage call center.
His vision further included a Clinton Street overpass and work with Alaska Airlines to make Walla Walla the low-cost market with fares priced slightly below those in Pasco.
Kelly said the work he would do in the two months between the election and taking office would lay the groundwork to get this started. He said he would meet individually with fellow commissioners to learn and understand their goals. He would sit down with staff to learn the ins and outs of all of their jobs, including which functions aren’t being addressed because of bandwidth issues.
He also wants to touch base with Port tenants and companies with a footprint in Walla Walla.
Kelly, who seeks his first term in public office, emphasized a desire to make himself available full time in the elected part-time job.
In closing comments, Swant alluded to micro-management and said staff works diligently and responsibly in step with the commissioners, whose primary job is to set policy.
Swant, 64, is a realtor/broker who ran unopposed in 2013 for the seat. Kelly, also 64, recently retired as senior vice president of business development for healthcare communications firm Coffey Communications after 36 years.
The Port is the lead economic development agency for the county. It is divided into three districts. The District 1 boundary generally includes more than half of the city of Walla Walla down to the state line.
Although just residents of that area were able to vote in the primary election, all county residents will have the final say in the commission race for the general election.
Port commissioners receive a salary of $750 a month. They also receive $114 per day in compensation for each day spent attending meetings or performing service on behalf of the organization, up to $10,944 per year.
The agency owns thousands of acres in the Dodd Road/Wallula Attalia areas of western Walla Walla County, as well as the Burbank Industrial and Burbank Business parks. That includes a high dock near the convergence of the Snake and Columbia rivers.
It operates the Walla Walla Regional Airport and tenant leases of the Airport District. It also owns other properties in the city with a mission to create and retain family-wage jobs, expand the area’s tax base, maintain multi-modal transportation linkages and lead the enhancement of the county’s overall economic vitality.
The two candidates were aligned when it came to answering an audience question on defining a “living wage.” Both said $50,000 to $55,000 a year is necessary to make a living in Walla Walla, based on affordable housing criteria.
Candidates were also aligned with a “no” answer on an audience question about whether the Port should return some of its Dell Avenue property that had formerly been a neighborhood for affordable housing.
On the public’s role in guiding the Port’s agenda, Kelly said input from the public is vital, but ultimately the decisions rest with commissioners.
On the Port’s reputation, according to an audience member, for being difficult to work with, Swant said the lease rates are “extremely good” and he is not aware of that as a general opinion.
On climate change and industry, Swant said he would not support a business coming that would be detrimental to the environment, while Kelly said he abhors waste of any kind.
On the Port’s role in making broadband accessible to all residents, Swant said the Port leads efforts to increase connectivity in the public sector it operates. Kelly said extending that into residential neighborhoods may not be within the mandate of the Port.
“I’d have to ask a lot of questions to a lot of people,” he said.
On air travel: Swant said commercial carrier Alaska Airlines has been onerous to work with in recent years and difficult to convince as its bottom line is favored over service for a small community. He said he would like to see expansion of the schedule, in addition to expansion to the Portland market.
“I think in time we’ll get some more flights and schedule improvements. We’re bucking a big company,” he said.
Kelly, who said he started the local air travel coalition in 1995 that meets with the airline, said as the smallest market in the airline’s system, Walla Walla is not going to command attention. But he said Alaska is an “extremely receptive” partner.
On minimum-wage jobs for those not seeking college: Kelly said the only lower wage jobs these days with the potential for financial independence are in the service sector where tips are another part of the earnings. Otherwise, his focus would not be on minimum wage work.
Although skilled trades are not minimum-wage jobs, Swant said those who may not be bound for four-year degrees could find excellent training and fill demands in construction and other similar work.