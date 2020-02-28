Passenger report helps target possible growth at Walla Walla Regional Airport

A new report on passenger demand at the Walla Walla Regional Airport brings to focus who’s using the service and where to target recruitment for potential airline expansion.
Among the findings: Walla Walla loses about 34% of the air travelers in its catchment area to the neighboring Tri-Cities Airport, 52 miles away in Pasco.
Although that’s not necessarily a surprise to officials, one more significant note is that Walla Walla’s exclusive commercial carrier Alaska Airlines doesn’t retain all of those passengers.
Alaska has the highest share of Walla Walla’s catchment area passengers in Pasco at 35%. But just behind that is Delta Airlines at 34%. United Airlines and Allegiant account for 29% among them.
That means Alaska is best positioned to increase local air traffic here through scheduling or flight frequency, the report concluded.
The “Passenger Demand Analysis” was created by Walla Walla Regional Airport consulting firm Mead & Hunt. Although the report was recently completed, the data reflects activity at the airport through June 30, 2019.
“It’s a good snapshot,” said Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund. “It helps us know our market better.”
She said reports of this nature are completed every three to five years. The data can show the Port of Walla Walla and airport where to target advertising dollars based on where travelers originate. It also helps better understand recruitment to expand air service.
Skoglund will travel next week to one of the two annual air service conferences she’ll attend this year. The conferences give her an audience with airlines as they consider new or expanding markets.
She said the relationships are a “long game” that can take anywhere from two to five years to develop.
What she’ll be able to tell them: The local airport’s catchment area spans Weston to Starbuck, Touchet to Dayton and covers a population of 75,397 people. (The area is determined by analyzing billing zip codes from a sample of airline tickets.)
Of the catchment area travelers, an estimated 36% used the Walla Walla Regional Airport and its exclusive commercial carrier, while 34% diverted to Pasco, 13% went straight to Portland, 11% percent flew out of Seattle first, and 6% opted to fly out of Spokane.
The estimated number of origin and destination passengers from the catchment area was 256,602. At the 36% retention rate for Walla Walla’s airport, that means 91,515 passengers flew in and out.
Based on the percentages at other airports, 165,087 passenger trips went elsewhere.
The information is valuable as officials try to determine how to best provide service to the community as passenger traffic consistently grows each year.
Air service trends have a massive impact though on how to proceed. Those include airline mergers of major airlines and replacement of smaller regional aircraft with larger ones. Success is incumbent on following a plan consistent with trends, such as funneling passengers through fewer major hubs.
“With (Walla Walla’s) catchment area population of nearly 75,000 and airfares that are comparable in many markets, it will be challenging to convince an airline of the need to operate to both airports, especially longer stage length routes,” the report said.
If efforts were successful, potential hubs for the 70-seat or smaller aircraft likely to serve most successfully here would be Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix. Other reasonable options could be Portland and Salt Lake City, though they local market sizes are smaller than the other locations.
Mead & Hunt concluded the best new airline opportunity for Walla Walla would be pro-rate service by SkyWest Airlines to one of United’s hubs. But that could be complicated by existing service at Pasco to Denver and San Francisco.
The report recommended exploring other airline opportunities with small regional carriers operating turboprop aircraft.
But the primary focus should be continuing to improve Alaska’s Seattle service, it said. With load factors 10 years ago averaging just 57%, the growth through September 2019 brought that to 73%. Flight schedules, of course, have fluctuated.
The highest came in 2015 at 77% and when the airport was assisted in marketing through a Small Community Air Service Development Program.
“With load factors dipping somewhat since then, another strong marketing program could prove beneficial,” the report said.