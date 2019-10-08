Walla Walla City Council
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
Crime Prevention: Recognize October as Crime Prevention Month and hear a presentation by Vicki Ruley, the city’s crime prevention coordinator.
Resilience Awareness: Recognize October as Resilience Awareness Month and hear a presentation by Teri Barila, founder and board president of Community Resilience Initiative.
Service Truck: Authorize a purchase not to exceed $60,000 for a 1-ton flatbed truck for the Sudbury Landfill to support maintenance, power, refueling, and diesel exhaust supply for all heavy construction, compaction, screening, grinding and mowing equipment.
Replacement Truck: Approve a purchase not to exceed $245,000 for a new 10-12 yard dump/plow truck for the Street Division to support construction, preventive maintenance, pavement preservation, improvement projects, winter snow removal and route clearance operations.
Legislative Priorities: City Council reviews and adopts state and federal legislative priorities for 2020 session to address the city’s concerns.
Port of Walla Walla
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Port administrative
office, 310 A St.
LAND EXCHANGE: Consider authorizing the executive director to enter into a binding letter of intent expected to be used to complete a land exchange between the Port and J.R. Simplot Co. at the Wallula Gap Business Park. The exchange consists of a 35.26-acre parcel and a 4.86-acre parcel, plus various easements needed to complete the roadway improvements on the East Attalia, Nunns and Peterson roadways, that will be transferred to the Port. A portion of a 46-acre parcel north of the railroad track and two easements will be granted for Simplot’s irrigation pumping station and irrigation intake and outfall easements. The land exchange will make possible construction elements needed for the Wallula Dodd Water Improvement project.
AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT: Consider approval of the proposed 2020-2025 Airport Capital Improvement plan and submit it to the Federal Aviation Administration. The step is an annual procedure that follows the airport’s master plan.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, leases entered into by the Port, leases entered into by the airport, air traffic control tower report, September security/maintenance, September commercial air report, and the executive director’s report.
Weston City Council
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Weston Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St.
Grants: Action on grants; no further information provided.
Spending: Approve an increase in spending limits for department heads to $1,200.
Contract: Approve an OEM/FEMA contract; no further information provided.
Party: Approve $300 for a fall harvest/Halloween party (Chamber sponsored).
WCDC: Approve a new WCDC member; no further information provided.
Funds: Approve a resolution approving a transfer of funds; no further information provided.