Port of Walla Walla
When: Thursday, 1 p.m., following a two-hour Port properties tour
Where: Port administrative office, 310 A St.
SURPLUS PROPERTY Burbank: Consider declaring surplus about 8.4 acres at the Port’s Burbank Business Park for the potential purpose of a sale to Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. for $548,856.
surplus property Wallula: Consider declaring surplus about 46 acres in the Port’s Wallula Gap Business Park for the potential purpose of a sale to J.R. Simplot Company for future business operations.
wheat marketing policy: Establish a minimum target sale price per bushel for the Port’s wheat crop.
snow removal equipment: Consider approving the purchase of a multi-tasking snow removal vehicle from M-B Companies Inc. for $783,901.44. The expense would be paid through a cost share with the Federal Aviation Administration, which covers 91.88 percent of the cost ($791,408.78). The Port’s share would be $69,941.66.
correspondence & reports: Review the calendar of events, final project cost for reservoir site grading, update on Tesoro voluntary cleanup at the Burbank Industrial Park, July’s commercial air report, the traffic control tower report, July’s security report, and the executive director’s report.