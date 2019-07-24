PORT OF WALLA WALLA
When: 1 p.m. Thursday
Where: Port administrative office, 310 A St.
TOURISM FUNDING: Consider a request of $2,500 from the Little Theatre of Walla Walla for its 75th anniversary kickoff and production of “Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The Port’s tourism grant maximum is $2,000 of its $30,000 annual budget. As of May 23, it had a remaining balance of $3,384 in the tourism budget.
SUNRISE ROTARY: Consider a request from Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary to hold its 2019 .5K walk event at Quirk Brewing. The event would take place Sept. 15. The request includes waiving permit and participation fees. Last year, Sunrise Rotary held the .5K at Burwood Brewing.
PROVIDENCE ST. MARY: Consider a request from Providence St. Mary Medical Center to hold its 15th annual Gran Fondo event at the Airport District on Sept. 21 and waive the permit and participation fees. The walk/run/bicycling event will end with a celebration at Burwood Brewing Co.
RUNWAY work: No further background information was provided in the Port meeting packet on a maintenance contract for runway paving and another for a runway grading and draining study engineering.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, airport information including leases, and the executive director’s report.