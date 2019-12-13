New store in the works for Port of Walla Walla's Burbank Business Park

A development firm representing a general commercial store is in the market for a site at the Port of Walla Walla’s Burbank Business Park.
In a meeting Thursday, Port commissioners unanimously authorized the executive director to prepare a purchase and sale agreement for 1 acre at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Poplar Street.
The vote was a step in a process that will also require completion of a binding site plan amendment for the Port via the Walla Walla County Community Development Department.
Roadwork could also be a requirement in the process, and sewer extensions running parallel to Fifth Avenue, connecting to a new sewer lift station at Gateway Road at an estimated cost of $425,000, are also expected.
“You spend that money and you’ve solved the sewer system for all these lots,” Port Economic Development Director Paul Gerola said of the stretch of commercial properties along the route.
Debate around the development centered largely around the best options for sewer infrastructure (a 2-inch pressure line or a standard 6-inch sewer line), the length of the proposed due diligence from the developer, and plans to amend the binding site plan.
The identity of the retailer will be named in the purchase and sale agreement.
Gerola told commissioners it’s a national company. It sells food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, family apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products and other daily household products.
The company is represented by development firm SimonCRE, a commercial real estate developer based in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Port has received a nonbinding letter of intent for the project that would include construction of a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner property.
This follows two fuel and convenience store stations with pizza and sub sandwiches, and work on a Volvo and Mack truck dealership and a neighboring Old Dominion truck terminal warehouse.
For the latest development, the Port would sell the land for $265,000, or about $6.08 per square foot. An earnest money deposit of $5,300 — or 2% of the purchase price — would be required. The project is contingent on approval of the binding site plan amendment.