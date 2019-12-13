Port of Walla Walla public meetings will carry on in their regular schedule in 2020.
The Port, which leads economic development through recruitment and retention of family wage jobs, among other things, meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Meetings typically take place at the administrative office, 310 A St. The meetings are staggered with an evening time and an afternoon time to try accommodating the varying schedules of public attendees who may be interested in witnessing the meetings.
The typical start time for meetings on the second Thursday of the month is 6 p.m. Meetings normally begin at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.