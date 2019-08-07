Kip Kelly had a decisive victory Tuesday night in his first run for public office, handily leading the Port of Walla Walla District 1 primary election race.
Kelly garnered 46.63% of the 3,067 votes cast as incumbent Peter Swant (28.24%) and challenger Beth (Brotherton) Swanson (24.68%) were separated Tuesday by 109 votes.
Only registered voters in District 1 were eligible to participate in the primary. The district is made up of more than half of the city of Walla Walla, down to the state line.
Voters countywide will decide the final victory in the general election Nov. 4.
The vote count included 6,199 of the 6,455 ballots the county had received by Tuesday. The remaining 256 ballots that were in hand but not counted included ballots with processing issues, including missing signatures that needed to be addressed with voters, County Elections Supervisor David Valiant said.
Another estimated 1,000 ballots were among those in the return boxes that await counting, and more are expected to trickle in via mail.
How many of those will include the Port race is not known, but Valiant didn’t anticipate major swings in the results.
“The percentages are going to change, of course, but I doubt if we’re going to see a lot of fluctuation in the results,” he said.
(Brotherton) Swanson, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Moms’ Network and a marketing professional in her first bid for public office, remained optimistic this morning in what she called “a close race for second.”
She said feedback she’s received on the campaign trail indicates voters want change in their representation.
“I still feel good,” she said. “We will wait and see.”
In the run for his second six-year term — his first campaign facing challengers — real estate broker Swant said the results came out as he expected.
“I’m happy with the results and happy to still have a chance to run in November,” he said. “It will be a campaign I’m glad to work real hard at.”
Swant said the Port’s current operations are running smoothly as the economic development agency continues to market its Burbank Business Park, develop a new water system in the Dodd Road area, redevelop its former Crown Cork & Seal plant on Dell Avenue and explore 22 leads for companies on the grow and looking for locations.
“It’s running like a Swiss clock right now,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to do anything different.”
Kelly said he won’t take the primary results for granted as the campaign moves ahead.
“The last thing I would ever want is to get complacent in any form,” he said.
The longtime senior business development consultant for Coffey Communications said he plans to continue connecting with various community groups to introduce himself, share his background and his desire to serve.
He said voters on the campaign trail have ranged the gamut from people who don’t even realize Walla Walla has a Port district to those who are meticulously informed with an outlook on the organization’s operations.
“I’ve just had a blast connecting with people,” he said.
