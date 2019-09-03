When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla Regional Airport terminal conference room
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT: Conduct a public hearing that will be followed by a vote on a proposed amendment to the Port’s comprehensive plan. The proposed amendment would list the 11 properties and/or lots in the Port-owned industrial or business parks that are for sale or lease. Those include the Burbank Business Park, Dodd Industrial Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, Wallula Industrial Park, Dell Avenue/Warehouse District, Avery Business Park, Second Avenue parking lot, Melrose Business Park, Isaacs Business Park, Waitsburg Business Park and Stearns Kelly property.
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: Consider an agreement to sell about 8.406 acres at the Burbank Business Park to Old Dominion Freight Line for $548,856.
INSURANCE: Consider authorizing the executive director to execute documents to bind the Port and airport with liability and property insurance for the policy period running Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, leases entered into by the airport, July maintenance projects and the executive director’s report.