When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Port administrative office, 310 A St.
TOURISM FUNDING: Consider a request for $1,300 of the Port’s 2019 Tourism Fund from the Walla Walla Quilt Festival.
LEASE RENEWAL: Consider a lease renewal with Walla Walla Distilling Company LLC at 1105 C St. The new lease would begin Sept. 1 and run five years with one, five-year renewal option. Lease income over five years is expected to be $28,551.
ROOF CONTRACT: Consider awarding a contract for a new roof at 700 C St., leased by Tamarack Cellars, to R&Z Roofing in the amount of $15,815.63. The Owens Corning Architectural roof is a 30-year roof.
RESTROOM REMODEL: Provide staff with direction as plans move forward for public restroom remodel in the airport terminal building.
CORRESPONDENCE & REPORTS: Review the calendar of events, leases entered into by the Port, Dell Avenue building improvements, Wallula Dodd Water System update, leases entered into by the airport and the executive director’s report.