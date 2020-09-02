What started as an information session on high-speed internet Monday evening ended with a unanimous vote by Port of Columbia to pursue grant funds to build a broadband network.
Port staff will apply to the Public Works Board for $1.8 million for construction of a broadband network in Columbia County.
Monday’s meeting had been originally announced as an informational discussion. Commissioners decided Saturday to make it an official meeting so they could vote on the resolution.
The info session portion included discussion on the need for better internet availability in Dayton.
Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said internet speed is slow in many areas of the county, while some rural areas have no connectivity at all.
The Port contracted with Walla Walla internet company PocketiNet on a broadband feasibility study. Completed in February, the study concluded "Dayton is currently underserved. With grants and low-interest loans, a Port-built fiber network is feasible and projections show it would be a good investment."
The project would build fiber-optic lines that would connect to every home in Dayton.
Currently, all high speed internet infrastructure in Dayton is owned by the service providers offering the service. Dickinson said this is not enough and that these companies have little incentive to spend money to improve the systems in such a small area due to the lack of prospective customers.
She stressed the Port would not become an internet service provider by having ownership of fiber-optic lines. She suggested thinking of fiber lines as roads, where internet service providers that build them don't have to share them with other companies.
If the Port builds its own system, it would be like building a multi-lane highway that provides access to every home in Dayton. Internet providers could pay the Port to use these lines to provide service to customers without having to build their own lines.
The project would cost about $2 million. Should the Port get the grant, it would be responsible for covering the remaining 10% of the cost — about $200,000.