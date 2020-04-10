By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DAYTON — The Port of Columbia is once again seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.
The latest opening is for the District 3 position, vacated by Fred Crowe, who is moving out of that district and can no longer represent it.
This is the second time within a year that a Port commissioner has moved to another place within the Dayton area but left their respective district in doing so, according to Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson.
Former Port Commissioner Gene Warren was replaced by Dan Aschenbrenner in August 2019.
Crowe has served five years as a commissioner “and will be missed,” Dickinson wrote in a news release.
The process, according to Washington state law, gives Aschenbrenner and fellow Port Commissioner Earle Marvin 90 days to fill the vacancy with a qualified candidate.
“The Port of Columbia plays an important role in the community,” Marvin said in the release. “I hope we can find a community member to fill this position that is interested in the further development of our community and economy.”
The candidate must live within District 3, the map of which can be seen at the Port’s website, portofcolumbia.org.
Letters of interest from potential candidates must be submitted by May 1; resumes must be included.
Aschenbrenner and Marvin will select a replacement who will serve the remainder of Crowe’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
The non-partisan position is up for election in November 2021, and the selected candidate may choose to run in that election.
Commissioner terms are six years long.
Letters and resumes must be submitted directly to Dickinson by email at jennie@portofcolumbia.org or by mail at 1 Port Way, Dayton, WA 99328.
More information can be found on the Port’s website or by calling 509-382-2577.