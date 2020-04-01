DAYTON — The Port of Columbia is working to help obtain funding from Spokane-based Innovia Foundation to help relieve the area's economic burden during COVID-19 precautions.
Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson asked residents of Columbia County to fill out an online survey from Innovia. The survey asks people to classify the needs of their community as Innovia seeks to prioritize funding.
Innovia, formerly the Inland Northwest Community Foundation, distributes money through various nonprofit efforts across counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, including Columbia County.
Innovia asked people on social media to fill out the brief survey so they could best determine how to distribute funds from the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The fund now totals more than $1 million, thanks in part to a $250,000 donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to Innovia.
Dickinson asked residents to fill out surveys by Thursday at covidresponse.questionpro.com.
Dickinson said today she has reached out to schools, nonprofits and community members to encourage them to let their needs be known.
"I've been trying to get as much help as possible," Dickinson said. "There are people who need help paying for rent and utilities who will never ask for help."
Innovia has not detailed a plan on where all of the money will go yet, which is why the foundation is depending on survey results to help determine the biggest needs. Regional advisory councils will work with the foundation to get the funds to the appropriate organizations.