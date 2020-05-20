Sean Milligan, the newest member of the Port of Columbia Board of Commissioners, says he’s ready to serve his local community and not just call it home.
Milligan is the chief of the hydrology section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District. He lives in the Huntsville area, where he’s been a resident for 14 years. He lived in Walla Walla for 14 years previously.
Milligan said he’s wanted to feel more connected to the Dayton area and contribute to its vitality.
“I go to church in Dayton, but I wanted to get more connected to the community,” Milligan said. “I thought this might be a good opportunity to be of some service to the community.”
Milligan said he heard about the District 3 vacancy through a friend. The position opened after the April resignation of former Commisisoner Fred Crowe, who moved out of the district and could no longer serve.
Milligan was the lone candidate who applied to complete Crowe’s remaining term.
Milligan interviewed with current commissioners Earle Marvin and Dan Aschenbrenner on Monday and was immediately sworn into office afterward.
“I bring an engineer’s mindset,” Milligan said. “I’m familiar with data and data analysis and how to make decisions based on data and risk evaluation.”
Milligan previously served on the advisory board of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department in the College of Engineering at the University of Idaho.
His new position is nonpartisan and runs through Dec. 31, 2021.
He said he will wait to make a decision on running for the position in the November 2021 election.
Port commissioner terms are six years long.