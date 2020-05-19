By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Sean Milligan has been selected to serve on the Port of Columbia Board of Commissioners after a special meeting Monday afternoon, Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson confirmed this morning.
Milligan was interviewed via Zoom and was immediately sworn into office following the decision by the board.
The District 3 position was vacated by Fred Crowe in April. Crowe is moving out of that district and can no longer represent it.
Milligan will serve the remainder of Crowe’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
The nonpartisan position is up for election in November 2021, and Milligan may choose to run in that election.
Commissioner terms are six years.
Milligan was the only person to submit a letter of interest to the Port by the May 1 deadline, Dickinson said.
Crowe’s resignation marked the second time within a year that a Port commissioner has moved to another place within the Dayton area but left their respective district in doing so.
Former Port Commissioner Gene Warren was replaced by Dan Aschenbrenner in August 2019.
Aschenbrenner and fellow Port Commissioner Earle Marvin had 90 days to fill the vacancy with a qualified candidate.