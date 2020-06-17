The Innovia Foundation based out of Spokane is giving $20,000 to the Port of Columbia as part of the agency’s ongoing effort to relieve small businesses economically hurt by COVID-19-related restrictions.
Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said the funds will be disbursed to businesses that may have missed out on financial aid from the state.
In all, the foundation raised $746,012 to be given to various organizations and agencies throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho as part of the second round of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants.
Dickinson said the money is important because businesses are experiencing topsy-turvy moments.
Dickinson said Tuesday that one Dayton business owner she spoke to said this year they had their highest profit for the month of May on record.
But then when Walla Walla County opened up into Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start plan, that business saw its revenue cut in half in the next weeks.
Likely, Dickinson, surmised, because many of the shoppers were not local to Columbia County.
Dickinson emphasized the importance of keeping shoppers localized as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and keep counties moving forward through the four phases.
“That’s how we’re going to get out of this,” Dickinson said.
Innovia leadership said total donations for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has exceeded $2.7 million.
Part of this round of funding includes $4,000 for the Walla Walla Senior Center, which is helping provide meals for seniors in Garfield County, according to the Innovia website.
The center has greatly increased its meal services to Walla Walla County and neighboring counties despite challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“The second round of COVID-19 grants continues to address the most urgent needs in our region and supports organizations doing the work on the ground,” Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn said in a news release.
“As our region enters into the recovery phase, we are reminded of the strength of community and collaboration as we collectively make these grants thoughtfully and strategically with over 100 regional volunteers and trusted voices.”
Dickinson said in a June 2 Columbia County Economic Development Steering Committee meeting the Port will pursue more funding.
“I could easily expend, probably $30,000 on businesses that either didn’t get the state grant or businesses in need that didn’t qualify the first time,” Dickinson said.
The Port is pursuing local donations and other possible public options as well, including having some businesses reapply for the Working Washington Small Business Emergency grants after one county business opted to close instead of taking the aid.
The Innovia Foundation partnered with Empire Health Foundation, Spokane County United Way, the Equinox Foundation and the Avista Foundation for the fund.